Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,395 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

