Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $332.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $332.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

