Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FS Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.2%

FS Bancorp stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.71. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 12,586.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.