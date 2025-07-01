Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Q2 Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after buying an additional 468,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

