Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE FN opened at $294.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.82. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,084,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after buying an additional 363,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $64,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

