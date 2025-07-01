Financial Contrast: Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rock Energy Resources and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources 0 2 9 2 3.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 33.99%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A California Resources 13.70% 11.45% 5.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and California Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A California Resources $3.20 billion 1.28 $376.00 million $5.51 8.30

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

California Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

