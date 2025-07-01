Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Flex stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Flex has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.