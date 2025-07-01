Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Get Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.