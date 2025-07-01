Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) & Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) and Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Albany International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Fortran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Albany International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortran and Albany International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortran N/A N/A N/A $0.01 3.01 Albany International $1.23 billion 1.72 $87.62 million $2.48 28.31

Albany International has higher revenue and earnings than Fortran. Fortran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albany International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortran and Albany International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Albany International 1 1 2 1 2.60

Albany International has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Albany International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albany International is more favorable than Fortran.

Volatility & Risk

Fortran has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albany International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortran and Albany International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortran -2.19% N/A N/A Albany International 6.44% 9.79% 5.47%

Summary

Albany International beats Fortran on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications. This segment offers paper machine clothing forming, pressing, and drying fabrics, as well as engineered processing belts; and engineered fabrics. The AEC segment 3D-woven and injected composite components for aircraft engines composite airframe and engine components for military and commercial aircraft. It operates in the United States, Switzerland, France, Brazil, China, Mexico, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.

