Funko (FNKO) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Funko to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Funko and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 1 1 2.75 Funko Competitors 117 909 998 28 2.46

Funko currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 107.46%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Funko has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko’s peers have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Funko and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $1.05 billion -$14.72 million -12.86 Funko Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 2.56

Funko’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Funko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.92% -5.01% -1.60% Funko Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Funko peers beat Funko on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Bitty Pop!, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Soda brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

