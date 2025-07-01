Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $143.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

