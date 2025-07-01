GMS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 648% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after buying an additional 1,636,612 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,521,000 after buying an additional 1,547,999 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 191,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GMS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,476,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. GMS has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $109.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $95.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.