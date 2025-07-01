Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,271 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ DAPP opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $230.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.43. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

