Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
SPHQ stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.