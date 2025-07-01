Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

