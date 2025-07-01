Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 654.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

