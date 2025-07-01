Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.