Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.2%

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.