Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 137.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $225.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

