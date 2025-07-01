Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of UMH opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314. 8.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

