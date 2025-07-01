Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Okta by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Shares of OKTA opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

