Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 240,418 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 143,373 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 745,777 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $586.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

