Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 265.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

