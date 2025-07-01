Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKCG opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $122.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF

The BNY Mellon ETF Trust II – Concentrated Growth ETF (BKCG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

