Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 401.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

