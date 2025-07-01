Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 559.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

ETR stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

