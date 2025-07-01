Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Hologic by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 54,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

