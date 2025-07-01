Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Volatility & Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million N/A 1.48 Hugoton Royalty Trust Competitors $82.64 million $18.27 million 27.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hugoton Royalty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hugoton Royalty Trust competitors beat Hugoton Royalty Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.