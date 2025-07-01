HUYA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 90,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,237% compared to the typical volume of 6,802 call options.

HUYA Stock Down 1.7%

HUYA opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.31 million, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America lowered HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

