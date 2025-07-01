IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $536.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $537.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

