Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 267 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 30,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

MSGS opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.68. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

