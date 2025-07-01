Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 849 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AZZ worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 16.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 16,255.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.