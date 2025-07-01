Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.