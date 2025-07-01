Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DORM opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

