Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

