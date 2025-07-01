Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.46 Million Stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AWR opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.