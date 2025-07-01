Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,846 shares of company stock worth $14,079,615. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

