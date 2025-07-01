Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.