Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

