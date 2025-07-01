Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.7%

NWL stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

