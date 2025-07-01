Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $5,553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

