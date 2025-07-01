Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 664 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 656.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $233,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average is $236.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.97%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

