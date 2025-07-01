Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after buying an additional 655,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

