Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Indivior traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.90. 1,097,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,206,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Indivior by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Indivior by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Indivior by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 97.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

