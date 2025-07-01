Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

