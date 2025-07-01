Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOD. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innodata has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Innodata had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $72,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

