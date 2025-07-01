Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases 2,753 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,905.73 ($35,575.02).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 0.6%

LON:PAG opened at GBX 943.08 ($12.95) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 970 ($13.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 888.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.59) to GBX 958 ($13.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

