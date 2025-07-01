Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 6,925 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,454.25 ($1,997.05).
Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Katherine Roe acquired 7,365 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £1,473 ($2,022.80).
PHAR opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.97. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38).
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
