Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 6,925 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,454.25 ($1,997.05).

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Katherine Roe acquired 7,365 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £1,473 ($2,022.80).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.97. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.