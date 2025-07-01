Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,623.96. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Torrid Stock Down 4.5%

CURV stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $265.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Torrid by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

