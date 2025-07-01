Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

OMFL stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

