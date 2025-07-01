Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,739 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.3%

DAR opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

